BROCKWAY — The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology in partnership with DuBois City Manager Herm Suplizio delivered phase two bags to nursing homes over the weekend.
The first phase of the project was to give bags to workers at the nursing homes. The second phase was bags designed for the residents. These bags were care packages filled with hygiene products as well as activities for the residents.
The final touch to show how much the community cares about them was the inclusion of homemade cards included that BCAT has been collecting for weeks. According to Youth and Arts Coordinator Liana Agnew, the cards came from many places, with about 30 coming all the way from someone in Puerto Rico.
One of the first cards the center received was one with a lot of work put into painting it.
“There’s a beautiful watercolor from this woman. She was the first card we got, and she’s I think in her early 80s. She watercolored the envelope, and she watercolored the card,” said Deb Heigel, executive director.
Other items in the bags were crossword puzzles, mazes, metal word tokens and ceramic pots with herb seeds to be planted. All of these were custom made by the artists at BCAT. They also participated in making many handmade cards.
“We have bags packed to different residents’ abilities so you know everyone’s getting appropriate items,” Agnew said. “Once we kind of got the numbers, we had an idea of the items that we wanted and then just started mass producing.”
She said packing everything into the bags is what took the most time for this phase of the project. Artists have been taking turns working in the studios and creating each of the items included in the bags.
“Special thanks to Debbie Heigel and her entire staff. They have done a wonderful job. It’s just a way of showing everyone we care about the community, and we worry about the staff,” Suplizio said. “It’s something small, but I think it goes a long way to show what our community is made of.”