BROCKWAY — The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology hosts a free little library for the community filled with books, art supplies and children’s toys.
BCAT is proud to serve the community by stocking the library weekly with supplies including art supplies to support their mission. BCAT strives to inspire through the arts, said Deborah Heigel, executive director.
"I have also included the book 'Making the Impossible,' by our founder Bill Strickland. This book explains why centers such as BCAT exists,” said Heigel.