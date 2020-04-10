BROCKWAY — The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology is doing its part to keep children entertained with weekly art kits and tutorials for do-it-yourself art projects.
The center will place the kits in front of the center every Wednesday at 10 a.m. Anyone can pick up a kit while out walking. The center asks that those availing themselves of the kits take only one per child.
The center offered the first batch of kits last Wednesday, providing supplies to make pinch pots. More than 45 kits were distributed on the first day.
“We’re leaving the kits sit for 48 hours before putting them out, and we have hand sanitizer out with them as well,” Deb Heigel, BCAT executive director.
With the physical kit and paper instructions provided, artist Hannah Scrima took to the center’s Facebook Page to make a video tutorial as well. Scrima is one of the ceramic instructors at BCAT. Each week after the kits are set out, one of the artists will follow up with a tutorial video on the Facebook page.
“As soon as we had the shutdown we started having staff brainstorming sessions on Zoom, and the question was how can we help our community while fulfilling our mission in these strange times?” Heigel said.
The kits will have both 2D and 3D art projects. This week’s kits are dream catchers and water color Easter eggs. The Easter eggs are so children can put the eggs in their windows for others to have a virtual Easter egg hunt, something growing in popularity. There were 28 of the kits distributed.
Along with the DIY art kits, the center has been stocking a little free library in front of the center with art supplies and art books. There are also some mental health related books to help anyone coping with anxiety through the pandemic.