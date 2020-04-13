BROCKWAY — The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology is teaming with the City of DuBois on an art project to benefit the seniors in residential facilities.
DuBois City Manager Herm Suplizio contacted Deb Heigel at BCAT to see if she would be interested in collaborating on the project to help do something special for the elderly in nursing homes.
“Our community is prominently made up of elderly, and we need to take care of them. When they can’t be visited, I’m sure they get lonely at times and I thought this would be nice gestures from the community and they’re all in our prayers,” Suplizio said.
The administration staff and artists brainstormed what they could do, and decided on “care packages” containing homemade cards.
“Many people are doing care packages, but we put the twist of art in them,” Heigel said.
The theme decided upon by BCAT artists is “you’ve got a friend in BCAT,” and “you’ve got a friend in the DuBois community.” There are two collection sites established for cards and products to go into the care packages; BCAT in Brockway, and the DuBois city building outside the main doors.
The artists at BCAT are collecting lotions, tissues, and hand creams to go into the care packages with the artwork cards. The team is disinfecting everything as they receive it.
“We are also letting things sit for 48 hours before touching it, and spraying with Lysol. Then once we pack the kits, we will air them out for 48 hours again, and then once they are delivered to nursing homes they will be left to air for 48 hours again,” Heigel said.
After Suplizio contacted BCAT, the artists began forming a plan. The care packages will go to Christ the King Manor, DuBois Nursing home, then one of the nursing homes in Brockway initially.
Heigel said Suplizio is also donating a cooler filled with drinks for the healthcare workers, and the center is going to be doing something for the nursing home workers too.
“This is what we’re made of here in DuBois and in rural PA. We are worried about our neighbors and we need to take care of them and make sure they’re not forgotten,” Suplizio said.