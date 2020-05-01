BROCKWAY — The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology are seeing great success with the do-it-yourself art kits they have been making for quarantine.
The center wanted to continue encouraging children to do art even though they couldn’t come into the center for classes. The DIY kits were started as small projects children could do at home.
The center has been offering two kits each week that are accompanied online by artist guided videos. Executive Director Deb Heigel said the center has given out more than 200 of the DIY arts kits since beginning the project about three weeks ago.
“My artists have just been amazing at working. All of my staff has, amazing at working remotely and doing what they can,” she said.
The projects cover a range of medium and will have something to interest any children. A kit for this week from the center features a machine nut woven bracelet.
The Ridgway Elementary School contacted the center about getting some of the kits for the students through the art department. It received about 60 of the kits for the students to collect and complete at home.
“We’re just trying to help the community in whatever small way we can,” Heigel said.
The Little Free Library at BCAT continues to be stocked weekly with art supplies, lunch supplies, and self help books. The library and DIY kits are stocked weekly on Wednesday.