BROCKWAY — The Brockway Center for Arts and Technology continues to try to navigate the new normal, and maintain its mission to share art.
BCAT artists continue to undertake several projects through the coronavirus shutdown. The center is dedicated to continuing the arts even though the center must be closed to the public, a spokesman said.
“We just want the community to know that though our doors are closed our hearts are open,” Deb Heigel of BCAT said. “We have a mission of inspiring through the arts.”
With art kits for children and the partnership with the city of DuBois for the elderly, BCAT continues to do what they can to maintain their presence and continue to support arts in the community.
“We didn’t want to shut down. We feel arts become even more important in times of isolation,” Heigel said.
The artists have also been hosting Instagram takeovers as a way of introducing artists to the community. Each of the artists has taken a turn at running the center’s Instagram page to share information about themselves and their art.
“They are introducing themselves, and showing the body of work they’ve created throughout their lives,” Heigel said.
Heigel said as soon as the center learned of the shutdown, the staff began having brainstorming sessions via Zoom to decide how they could continue to help the community. She said the group never considered not reaching out to the community in some way.
The fact that the resident artists live at the center made it easier to continue working within the center, she said.
“I don’t think people realize the talent and the brainpower we have in this area,” Heigel said.