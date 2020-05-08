FALLS CREEK — Due to restrictions currently in place throughout the state of Pennsylvania because of the coronavirus pandemic, the board of directors for the Beechwoods Cemetery has deemed it necessary to cancel this year's Memorial Day program that was scheduled for Monday, May 25.
