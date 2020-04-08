CLARION – The uncertainty associated with the coronavirus’ proliferation has caused many businesses to experience increased demand for their products and services. This is particularly true for those providing food to the local populace. It’s therefore not surprising that area beef producers, from larger cattle operations to hobby farms, are seeing rising consumer interest.
Clarion Farms, a 200 head family-run farm, located south of Clarion just off the Greenville Pike, raises grain- and grass-fed beef, selling it by the cut at an on-site store, the Beef Barn, and several drop-off locations.
According to John-Scott Port, manager of the day-to-day organization of the business, “We’ve seen a huge surge. We noticed an increase pretty rapidly. There are a lot of people coming in.
“The whole coronavirus situation has made people evaluate what’s important in their life and I think they realized food is significantly more important than anything else that they can purchase. So we’ve seen a major increase in traffic since it all kind of got rolling.”
Though demand is currently high, primarily as a result of people purchasing larger than usual quantities, Port thinks that could eventually taper as buying habits relax. “We’ve been running out. I don’t know if that will continue. I would think that that will slow down a little bit,” he said.
“We’ve tried to be really transparent with our customers and say, ‘Look, if you don’t hoard this then we will have a regular supply for the long run.’ I guess we wouldn’t really run out, but it makes sense to divide it into smaller quantities for a longer time than it does to buy it all at once. People have been really receptive to that; people understand.”
In addition to selling locally, Clarion Farms operates an outlet in Pittsburgh’s Strip District every Saturday morning. This has given Port a unique perspective on the difference between urban consumers versus those living in the local area.
“People who live in the city, I get the impression that they feel a lot more vulnerable than people do in the Clarion area,” Port said. “I have noticed people down there (Pittsburgh) on several occasions will buy anything, they just want food and they don’t care what cut it is. They’re saying, ‘What do you have. I’ll take this home with me no matter what it is.’ It has increased business. I’ve been selling out pretty regularly.”
Mike Ferguson, a self-described hobby farmer, runs the approximately 20 head Hilltop Acres Farms as a sideline to his primary business, ACE Concrete and Excavating in Clarion. Distributing his beef by the steer, mainly through Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meat Market, which does the cutting, Ferguson has also noted more people wanting his product.
“I gave him (Chad Hollenbaugh) three steers the last time I butchered and within a day-and-a-half they were gone. The demand is very high. Nobody knows what’s going to happen, so I understand the uncertainty,” Ferguson said. “There’s absolutely been a high demand for all types of chicken, pork and beef.
“I do think people want to stay with local animals. People want to know where their meat is coming from, especially with things like this (coronavirus) out there today,” he said.
Neither Ferguson nor Port have experienced any disruptions in their operations, both essentially describing business as usual.
“The animals are fine. Nothing’s really changed at all from a farming standpoint. The supplies haven’t been an issue because the mandate (Gov. Tom Wolf’s closure of non-life sustaining businesses) did not affect stuff for farmers,” Ferguson said.
Echoing Ferguson, Port said, “We haven’t had any issues. I don’t see anything coming down the pipeline that looks too dramatic. I think they’re (the government) going to keep that (farming) pretty well opened up. People need to eat.”
Through it all, both men have seen a solidifying of the bond between the consumer and local farmer.
“I think people appreciate farmers a little bit more. There needs to be people that do it (raise and grow food). I believe people are thinking a lot about that, even long-term,” Ferguson said.
“I think it has strengthened people’s commitment to our farm, which means a lot,” Port said. “It really has connected everybody. I think it has been good in that sense, that community sense about what local food should be. It has really strengthened it quite a bit.
“Some people think that we’re going to run out. I don’t think that people need to be afraid that there will be this huge food shortage or anything like that. We’re not going to run out.”