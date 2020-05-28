WEEDVILLE — "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times…" That pretty much sums up the graduating class of 2020. The best of times because the true grit and resiliency of these seniors shines through in this very different and difficult situation; and the worst of times, well, that speaks for itself, doesn't it.
"We especially need to recognize these exceptional students of 2020, and not let them fall through the cracks despite the abrupt ending to their school year. Therefore, the Bennetts Valley Alumni Association is very pleased to announce that it will still be awarding scholarships this year," according to an association spokesperson. "Unfortunately, the awards will not be given at the Alumni Banquet since that dinner, like many other events, has had to be cancelled this month."
Three Bennetts Valley students — Zachary Hart, Maria Allegretto and Wyatt Hayes — have been selected to be recipients of the Bennetts Valley Alumni Association Scholarship, and will each receive $500. Hart and Allegretto will also be receiving an additional $500 from alumnus Ray Carlson, class of 1946, who has donated $1,000 requesting it be given to two 2020 Bennetts Valley graduates.
Hart is the son of Ann Hart of Byrnedale. He is ranked third in his class at St. Marys Area High School this year. He will be attending Penn State University Main Campus this fall where he plans to major in chemical engineering.
Maria Allegretto is the daughter of Jim and Barb Allegretto of Force. She is a St. Marys Area High School graduate who will also be attending Penn State University. Allegretto's major area of study will be Division of Undergraduate Studies.
Hayes is the son of Mary Jane Hayes of Gardner Hill. He will be attending Penn College of Technology in the fall where he plans to study electronics and computer engineering technology with an emphasis on robotics and automation.
"All three of the graduates have proven themselves to be determined and well-rounded students who have availed themselves of various school as well as community activities in addition to their studies," said the spokesperson. "Through these awards we hope to recognize all their efforts during the high school years, and encourage them to continue and build on these efforts in the years ahead."