WEEDVILLE — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bennetts Valley Alumni Association banquet scheduled for June 13 has been cancelled and rescheduled for Oct. 3.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Wilcox woman to appear as guest on Dr. Oz show Friday
-
Love and encouraging the class of 2020 project
-
Clearfield County projected for shutdown relief on May 8
-
The best and worst for The Hut Family Restaurant
-
Three St. Marys men charged with corruption of minors
-
Pennsylvania will lift pandemic restrictions in northern counties first
-
DASD gets creative in honoring Class of 2020: Graduation date tentatively set for May 29
-
St. Marys man to kayak 444 miles, raise funds for 'Stop Soldier Suicide'
-
DuBois woman donates stem cells to brother with Leukemia
-
Brockway German teacher uses online class for cooking lessons
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.