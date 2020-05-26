WEEDVILLE — The Bennetts Valley Senior Center on Plum Street is typically a place for local seniors to have a hot meal, sit with friends and engage in regular activities.
The center was started around 1973, and its current location in the valley became home in 2011.
Director April Fantechi said at this time, the center is offering takeout only meals for seniors, with reservations being made ahead of time. They are currently updating everyone’s yearly paperwork by phone, and touching base with the seniors while doing so.
While social distancing is important, social isolation can increase feelings of loneliness, Fantechi says.
“Social isolation can lead to physical and mental health problems,” she said. “It’s just a simple phone call, but that phone call really does make a difference. I encourage family, friends and neighbors to just take five minutes to make a call and see how their senior loved one is doing.”
Fantechi referred to the seniors she has come to know as a “tight-knit” group, and it comforts her to know that they keep in touch with one another.
The Office of Human Services continues to provide nutritional, wellness and up-to-date information to distribute to seniors, she adds.
President St. Marys teacher Eleanor Green said the shutdown has also taken a toll on the center’s means of raising money through hosting fundraisers, such as the 100-mile yard sale, which was canceled.
Green said there have been new faces coming to the center for meal pick ups, with an increased average of 20 meals going out three days a week. The center just asks for a small donation in return.
“It gets them out of the house, even if it’s just a short drive,” she said. “It’s food to eat without going into a store. It’s the ease of coming through and just picking it up.”
Green says she hopes this brings more seniors to the center when it’s able to reopen. She anticipates senior centers will be one of the last places to go back to normal.
“We plan to do the takeout meals until the end of May,” she said. “It makes you feel good to know we are doing something.”
Although the center has received more calls about volunteering during this time, they are unable to have so many in the building at a time.
For more information, visit www.bennettsvalleyseniorcenter.com or call 814-787-7888, email bvcenter149@gmail.com.