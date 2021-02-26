Editor’s note: This is a new commentary feature by Ben Destefan, Courier Express editor, titled “Ben’s Bites” that is intended to support local restaurants while giving the new resident and his wife recommendations of places to eat. Readers can submit suggestions to: bites@thecourierexpress.com
This week’s edition of “Ben’s Bites” takes us to Penfield for healthy portions of “belly busting” barbecue.
Located on Bennetts Valley Highway, Applewood BBQ and Grill is a hidden gem only open on weekends right up the road from DuBois.
It’s simple, tasty and extremely affordable – all things you would want from a barbecue experience.
Here’s a recap of our recent visit:
Making sure not to drive past, Applewood blends in with its surroundings off Route 255, sitting both subtle and inviting.
Once inside, the restaurant has a feel of home, leaning toward rustic and country. Again, nothing too fancy, which fits the occasion.
The menu offers several different directions, obviously built on barbecue and smoke but roaming into salads, pizza and fish.
With this being our first time, we stuck with the basics – chicken and brisket.
Lindsey ordered the brisket deluxe listed under “belly buster sandwiches” while I went with the chicken under “smokin’ dinners.”
Routinely, I start with my dish in these features, but the size of Lindsey’s sandwich stole the show. Upon arrival, we actually laughed about the amount of brisket heaped in the middle, causing her to quickly reach for a knife and fork since picking it up to eat was pretty much out of the question.
Of course I stole a few bites, making sure to include the smoked bacon cheddar cheese and horsey sauce for full exposure. The tenderness of the meat blended nicely with the tangy touch of the sauce, all brought together with the blanket of cheese.
Shifting attention to my full plate, the chicken nearly jumped off the leg bone, providing a mouthful of juicy, deep flavor. The same could be said for the thighs, which had what I described as a hint of hidden honey.
A baked potato and macaroni salad gave a nice break from the meat, culminating in a quality meal the whole way around.
About half of the brisket from Lindsey’s sandwich also made for a solid lunch the following day.
A small price for huge portions fueled the desire to return, with the loaded potato next on the checklist.
———
For your favorite restaurant, which may have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, to be considered for “Ben’s Bites,” please email recommendations to: bites@thecourierexpress.com. Local, family-owned restaurants that receive the most reader recommendations will be given priority. Please include the name of the restaurant and a favorite menu option. “Ben’s Bites” will run weekly or every two weeks.