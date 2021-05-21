Editor’s note: This is a commentary feature by Ben Destefan, Courier Express editor, titled “Ben’s Bites” that is intended to support local restaurants while giving the new resident and his wife recommendations of places to eat. Readers can submit suggestions to: bites@thecourierexpress.com
A place that identifies as a “bakery, bar and restaurant” tends to stand out. Also being recognized with numerous Readers Choice Awards from our group of newspapers elevates its status a little more.
Throw in some recommendations, and Barrel 55 in Brookville easily landed on the list for this feature.
Officially titled Barrel 55 bbr, this addition off West Main Street across from Sheetz has quickly solidified itself as a local favorite, gaining popularity while offering a bold variety.
Here’s a recap of our recent visit:
When writing these, I always try to highlight what the “star” of the experience was. Honestly, this one is a coin flip.
I’ll start with the appetizer. Lindsey loves mushrooms, so normally any dish including those rises to the top. Of all the times we’ve ordered something similar, we have never been served a mushroom appetizer to the level of Barrel 55’s.
The presentation of the stuffed portabella was exquisite, arriving like something from a high-end restaurant right here in Jefferson County. Cutting with a fork, the bitterness of blue cheese was calmed nicely by spinach and the freshness of the diced tomatoes. All that was piled on top of a healthy-sized portabella that provided an earthy base with the desired texture of a mushroom.
Through later discussions, we came to the conclusion it was in our top two appetizer selections since arriving in DuBois.
With the bar now set quite high, the burgers that followed held their own. The BBQ Whiskey Burger ultimately won my vote, with a heaping stack of goodness needing to be cut in half to properly enjoy. Ahead of the game, Barrel 55 serves its burgers with a knife as both a decoration and necessary accessory buried through the middle.
Cooked to order, there was just so much to like, from the crispy bacon to the zest of the onion straw. Bringing it all together was a delicious “house whiskey sauce” with a flavor that deserves to remain a secret.
I did manage to steal a taste of Lindsey’s Blue Cheese Bacon Burger, with the sharpness of the topping blending beautifully with the hearty patty.
Not to be overlooked, the thinly-cut fresh fries acted as a satisfying complement.
Before leaving, Lindsey grabbed two cinnamon rolls to go from the bakery –because, why not?
We stopped for lunch, but left with breakfast for the next day. And, we’ll be back for dinner.
q q q