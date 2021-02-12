Editor’s note: This is a new commentary feature by Ben Destefan, Courier Express editor, titled “Ben’s Bites” that is intended to support local restaurants while giving the new resident and his wife recommendations of places to eat. Readers can submit suggestions to: bites@thecourierexpress.com
This week's edition of "Ben's Bites" takes us to the heart of Elk Country for some smoky flavor that blends in perfectly with the surroundings.
Positioned at the base of Winslow Hill Road, the Benezette Hotel serves as a great stop for those looking for a casual meal while exploring the area.
Here's a recap of our recent visit:
There's nothing fancy about the hotel. And that's exactly the way it should be.
This is a place based on straightforward flavor. Especially off the smoker.
The hardwood floor and rustic decor fits the occasion, welcoming those in from their outdoor excursions.
To start, I ordered a draft, with the Straub Winter Bash delivering a refreshing and bright twist on traditional "seasonals" this time of year.
Already a fan of wings — pushed along by reader recommendations — my selection of a dozen smoked wings was rather easy. My toughest decision was the sauce, with mild emerging the winner. I'm not crazy about overly hot stuff. But mild suits my desired heat level.
Lindsey was hungry for a burger, so a basic cheeseburger topped her list. For her, trying the elk burger was a bridge too far despite my subtle encouragement.
A timely turnaround ensued, with tempting scents arriving with the food.
After taking what is now a mandatory photo of the spread, I dove into the heaping pile of chicken, embracing the messiness of the experience.
One of my major critiques of wings involves the amount of actual meat. Benezette Hotel shines in that category. They were plenty filling, enough to even share with my wife.
My favorite part, though, was clearly the char-infused flavor. The sauce was not overpowering, and properly poured as a complement rather than the star. Each bite was crisp but juicy, acting as a quality combination.
Since relocating to the area, I left thinking these were arguably the best wings I've had here. The smoke just takes them over the top.
Wanting to at least sample Lindsey's burger, the word I kept coming to was hearty. The thinly-cut fries added a nice touch. She couldn't finish it all, but it wasn't for a lack of effort.
A very reasonable bill capped our lunch, which left quite an impression.
Our future trips in search of elk will almost certainly feature a visit to the hotel.
———
For your favorite restaurant, which may have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, to be considered for “Ben’s Bites,” please email recommendations to: bites@thecourierexpress.com. Local, family-owned restaurants that receive the most reader recommendations will be given priority. Please include the name of the restaurant and a favorite menu option. “Ben’s Bites” will run weekly or every two weeks.