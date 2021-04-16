Editor’s note: This is a commentary feature by Ben Destefan, Courier Express editor, titled “Ben’s Bites” that is intended to support local restaurants while giving the new resident and his wife recommendations of places to eat. Readers can submit suggestions to: bites@thecourierexpress.com
Continuing to expand our list of area restaurants, we followed reader recommendations to St. Marys for this edition of “Ben’s Bites.”
Casali’s Grille, located in The Franklin Center at 32. S. St. Marys Street, offers homemade Italian and American cuisine while specializing in unique drinks.
An expansive menu ranges from spaghetti to salads, burgers and signature dishes with Jack Daniels sauce.
There really is something for everyone.
Here’s a recap of our recent visit:
Since this was our first time, we were a little surprised by the vast amount of space. Two large, but separate areas offer plenty of seating, both equally inviting.
Recently, I’ve found this new appreciation for zucchini, especially as an appetizer. So, the beer-battered option was an easy choice to kick things off.
For a main course, I felt compelled to select a traditional Italian dish, landing on chicken alfredo. I’ve been told the spaghetti is excellent, which will likely headline a future order.
My meal came with a salad that provided a fresh set of flavors, solidified by the crisp lettuce necessary for a good serving.
A plate loaded with pasta and chicken followed, with the sauce pleasantly located throughout rather than overpowering the dish on top. The fettuccine was cooked perfectly, mixing well with the tender cuts of chicken. I was also impressed with the ratio of chicken to pasta, with Casali’s delivering on the amount of meat.
One of my main takeaways was the breadstick. I know it seems simple, but the flakiness of the complementary side was tremendous. It rounded out a proper Italian experience.
As for Lindsey’s dish — it was almost gone before I was able to try it this week. Trust me, that’s rare. She’s been in a burger mood lately, so the mushroom swiss basically jumped off the menu. The small bite I did manage to steal was bold and hearty, just what you want from a burger.
I cannot forget to mention the specialty orange dreamsicle margarita, which was a delicious reminder of a not-so-distant summer.
I would also like to recognize waitress Rebecca M. — sorry, I don’t know your full last name. She was very personable throughout our visit.
A fair bill capped the afternoon, placing Casali’s on a growing list of stops when in St. Marys.
———
For your favorite restaurant, which may have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, to be considered for “Ben’s Bites,” please email recommendations to: bites@thecourierexpress.com. Local, family-owned restaurants that receive the most reader recommendations will be given priority. Please include the name of the restaurant and a favorite menu option. “Ben’s Bites” will run weekly or every two weeks.