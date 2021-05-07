Editor’s note: This is a commentary feature by Ben Destefan, Courier Express editor, titled “Ben’s Bites” that is intended to support local restaurants while giving the new resident and his wife recommendations of places to eat. Readers can submit suggestions to: bites@thecourierexpress.com
While the main purpose of this feature is to promote local restaurants that have had a tough go of it lately, the second part of the win-win is discovering new places.
Having yet to explore Cook Forest, we followed reader recommendations up Route 36 to Clarington for a first-time visit to Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar.
Formerly known as the Iron Mountain Grille, Cousin Basils is situated conveniently close to the state park, welcoming locals and travelers alike.
Here’s a recap of our recent visit:
It feels like you’re walking into a lodge, as the setting blends in nicely with the surroundings.
After checking out the various signs and mounts, we started with a pleasant surprise in fried zucchini. Rather than spears, the zucchini was thinly sliced into chips, allowing the texture to shine through. Sprinkled with parmesan cheese, lightly breaded and served with a side of warm marinara, this dish popped as one of our favorite appetizers to date.
Feeling frisky, we wanted to try something unique despite a slew of sandwich options grabbing our attention. We were there for lunch, so although prime rib was the special, that experience will have to wait for another day.
Ultimately, Lindsey landed on chicken and waffles, described as “Amish-style chicken and mixed vegetables in a bacon country gravy served over a fresh waffle.”
The brightness of the carrots and green beans stood out when the entree arrived, nicely coated with the gravy. Plenty of chicken was also evident, all piled on a sturdy waffle. Mixed together, it was a delicious combination of sweet and savory, with the waffle holding its own without getting soggy.
For my adventure, I went with pierogi lasagna, detailed as “lasagna stacked high with sauteed onions, mozzarella and mashed potatoes.”
I’ve certainly had pierogis in the past, but as lasagna? That peaked my interest. It turned out to be a tremendous selection.
A baked outer layer created a crunch that gave way to a proper firmness of pasta. Then came a harmony of flavors, with the potatoes, cheese and sausage each making their presence known. Slices of onion added a nice punch, creating a very balanced dish. It was not overly doughy, which can happen when dealing with pierogis.
A comfortable bill ensued, capping a great afternoon at a new destination. Needless to say, we’ll be back.
q q q