Editor’s note: This is a commentary feature by Ben Destefan, Courier Express editor, titled “Ben’s Bites” that is intended to support local restaurants while giving the new resident and his wife recommendations of places to eat. Readers can submit suggestions to: bites@thecourierexpress.com
One of the driving forces behind “Ben’s Bites” was to discover and help some local gems that have been forced to navigate a very difficult last 12 months.
And while every place is different, spots like the Crazy Horse Saloon and Grill in Stump Creek exemplify the type of restaurant we want to promote, acting as a gathering place for locals that feels a little like home.
Located along Route 119, Crazy Horse is simple yet spacious, with a friendly staff making you feel welcome. There’s nothing fancy, which adds to the comfort level. Just good food and quality conversations.
Here’s a recap of our recent visit:
I was in the mood for steak. As it turned out, Crazy Horse features beef tenderloin tips the night we stopped by.
Before the main course, we wanted to embrace the experience, ordering a bloomin’ onion as an appetizer. Prior to relocating to DuBois, there was only one bloomin’ onion worth getting when we randomly went to Outback on a whim. Earlier this week, we discovered another that rivals the chain-restaurant version.
The breading proved crunchy, which added an enjoyable texture to each bite. Of course, no bloomin’ onion is complete without the sauce, with Crazy Horse bringing the zest to complement each petal.
The portion was also memorable, with around half the onion making a roadtrip back home.
To our surprise, a small loaf of bread came next, something first-timers are unaware of. I mean, who doesn’t love a slice or two of bread to set the tone at dinner?
Feeling traditional, Lindsey went with a bacon cheeseburger for her dish, wanting to see how a classic choice held up. There was plenty of beef when the plate arrived, topped with a noticeable but not overwhelming amount of lettuce – something she always comments on. “Hearty” led her description, with the straightforward expectation of what you want in a burger being met.
Smothered in mushrooms, peppers and yes, more onions, my plate of beef tips did not disappoint. Again, there was more than enough, with the tips cooked beautifully to my temperature of preference. Each cut of meat was tender and juicy, combining well with a random forkful of mushroom and detour of baked potato.
Having cleared my plate, the tips from Crazy Horse certainly satisfied my earlier craving.
Ever observant, Lisa noticed my beer was low, so another ice cold draft acted as dessert. As a sidenote, she was very pleasant throughout our visit.
A bill that felt more than reasonable followed, making for an all-around enjoyable evening.
When things return to “normal,” we’ll be back for a seat at the bar – if not before.
For your favorite restaurant, which may have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, to be considered for “Ben’s Bites,” please email recommendations to: bites@thecourierexpress.com. Local, family-owned restaurants that receive the most reader recommendations will be given priority. Please include the name of the restaurant and a favorite menu option. “Ben’s Bites” will run weekly or every two weeks.