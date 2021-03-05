Editor’s note: This is a commentary feature by Ben Destefan, Courier Express editor, titled “Ben’s Bites” that is intended to support local restaurants while giving the new resident and his wife recommendations of places to eat. Readers can submit suggestions to: bites@thecourierexpress.com
This week’s edition of “Ben’s Bites” takes us to a DuBois staple, voted as this year’s best all-around restaurant in the Courier Express/Tri-County Weekend Readers Choice Awards.
Resembling a 1960s theme, the DuBois Diner offers a nostalgic setting for quality home cooking, with an expansive menu covering plenty of bases.
From breakfast combinations to steak dinners and featured drinks, the Diner really does accommodate just about any taste or preference.
Located at 150 W. DuBois Ave., this is a must-visit for locals or visitors in search of a fulfilling experience.
Here’s a recap of our recent visit:
The retro trends of neon lights and counters quickly grab your attention, with flashes of Pittsburgh sports teams spread throughout the seating area.
There’s a comfort level associated with a booth that brings back memories, something that is needed when pondering a massive menu.
We stopped for dinner, but for full disclosure, we have eaten at the DuBois Diner a handful of times already. This feature provided a good excuse to return and highlight one of our go-tos when we’ve had family in town for breakfast.
A french dip works its way near the top of my list regardless of venue. Since I’ve already tried that at the Diner, I went with a similar twist, titled beef on weck. The sandwich is described as “thin sliced, slow cooked roast beef, piled high on our own kummelweck roll. Served with beef au jus.” The roll explained the name, and au jus sauce is almost mandatory for a strong beef sandwich.
Lindsey went back to an earlier favorite, selecting chicken ‘n’ biscuits, described as “our version, grilled fajita chicken on top of biscuits smothered in gravy, served with mashed potatoes.”
In her words, she told me it was Thanksgiving dinner but with chicken.
Sampling a few forkfuls from her dish, it indeed had that soothing holiday taste, mixing tender meat with mashed potatoes and biscuits. We summed it up as home-style comfort food.
My choice was simple, yet plentiful — meat, bread and fries. A nice portion of beef spilled over the roll, which actually emerged as a pleasant surprise. Seeds on top the roll added a different texture from an ordinary roast beef sandwich. I now understood “weck’s” spot in the title.
The beef was bold but easy to eat, basically falling apart with each bite. And, of course, the au jus brought it all together, dunking the bread for that trademark flavor.
The fresh-cut fries held up nicely with a dash of vinegar, acting as an enjoyable side that also dipped nicely in the au jus. There’s no such thing as too much au jus, if you couldn’t tell.
Another inexpensive bill followed our meal, maintaining the DuBois Diner’s place on our growing list of reliable stops.
