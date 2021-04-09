Editor’s note: This is a commentary feature by Ben Destefan, Courier Express editor, titled “Ben’s Bites” that is intended to support local restaurants while giving the new resident and his wife recommendations of places to eat. Readers can submit suggestions to: bites@thecourierexpress.com
It’s the week of the Masters and the weather has been gorgeous. The combination of those golf-related thoughts paired with reader recommendations led us to Duffers’ Tavern in Treasure Lake for this edition of “Ben’s Bites.”
Nestled in with the Gold Course, Duffers offers a fun atmosphere with scenic views of a nearby green and any passing wildlife. A handful of TVs are mounted on the walls, with plenty of seating at a table or the bar area.
Duffers is open to the public, not just residents of Treasure Lake, so anyone can stop by. We have actually been to this spot several times before, so it seemed fitting to return for this feature.
Here’s a recap of our recent visit:
Everything about Duffers is bright, from the natural lighting to the menu items and draft beer. It’s a relaxing setting with the usual background noise associated with a busier place.
Since restaurants were able to resume bar seating on Sunday, we elected to sit up high, mainly because we could.
As for the menu, it’s a nice collection of handheld choices with heavier, fork-and-knife options depending on your level of hunger.
There was also a taco special the night we stopped by, which grabbed Lindsey’s attention.
For starters, we went with buffalo chicken poppers, kicking things off with some spicy flavors toned down nicely with a side of ranch.
The chicken taco special earned Lindsey’s vote while I landed on a steak fajita wrap, keeping it light but plenty filling.
The “bright” theme continued when the tacos arrived, as the sliced tomatoes, onions and lettuce popped with color.
A pleasant level of freshness came through in each bite, mixing well with the tender cuts of chicken and texture of sour cream. The portion size of three tacos was also more than enough, providing me the chance to try the dish without imposing on Lindsey’s desired amount.
When I picked up my wrap, the first thing I noticed was how firm it felt because of being stuffed with a healthy serving of steak.
The onions acted as a nice complement while the shreds of lettuce added some greenery. My favorite part was the “sweet Thai chili sauce,” as described on the menu. It had a delicious flavor that stood out and really brought it all together.
The crunchiness of the fries was also welcoming, a characteristic that can often be taken for granted.
A fair bill capped our evening, solidifying Duffers on our list of routine visits.
———
For your favorite restaurant, which may have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, to be considered for “Ben’s Bites,” please email recommendations to: bites@thecourierexpress.com. Local, family-owned restaurants that receive the most reader recommendations will be given priority. Please include the name of the restaurant and a favorite menu option. “Ben’s Bites” will run weekly or every two weeks.