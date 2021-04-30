Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Clearfield, Northern Centre, Cambria and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, this afternoon and evening. For the Freeze Watch, Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Freezing temperatures could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&