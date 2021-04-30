Editor’s note: This is a commentary feature by Ben Destefan, Courier Express editor, titled “Ben’s Bites” that is intended to support local restaurants while giving the new resident and his wife recommendations of places to eat. Readers can submit suggestions to: bites@thecourierexpress.com
Sometimes, you're just in the mood for a steak.
Also wanting to stay local after a long day at the office, we made the short trip to Fort Worth Restaurant in downtown DuBois.
Known for featuring meats from Palumbo's, the bold building towering over West Long Avenue offers a classic steakhouse experience.
Here's a recap of our recent visit:
The western decor is fitting for the name, almost feeling as if you're walking into a saloon.
Tempted to try the wings, my itch for a steak ultimately prevailed. Considering I was hungry, the steak and ribs combination earned the nod, complemented with a simple baked potato for a hearty dinner.
Although the steak drew me in, the ribs will bring me back. Abruptly emerging as the star of the dish, the meat literally fell off the bone. The mixture of tangy barbecue sauce and seasoning was delightful. The ratio of meat to bone also stood out, creating a nice portion even as part of a combo.
The New York strip certainly held its own, presented with desirable grill marks. The cut was tender and juicy, giving off the traditional flavors you want from a steak.
Lindsey's prime rib sub was smothered in mozzarella and mushrooms, with a relatively thick cut of meat bolstering each bite. The collection of items made for a wholesome meal, enhanced by her fondness for crinkle fries.
Perhaps the best part was a very reasonable bill, capping an enjoyable evening.
Next time, I think a full rack of ribs are in order.
———
For your favorite restaurant, which may have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, to be considered for “Ben’s Bites,” please email recommendations to: bites@thecourierexpress.com. Local, family-owned restaurants that receive the most reader recommendations will be given priority. Please include the name of the restaurant and a favorite menu option. “Ben’s Bites” will run weekly or every two weeks.