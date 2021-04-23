Editor’s note: This is a commentary feature by Ben Destefan, Courier Express editor, titled “Ben’s Bites” that is intended to support local restaurants while giving the new resident and his wife recommendations of places to eat. Readers can submit suggestions to: bites@thecourierexpress.com
There’s something to be said for a place that immediately feels inviting when you walk in the door. From vintage, localized décor to a bold bar area, Gateway Café Restaurant and Lounge quickly sets the stage for an enjoyable evening.
Located on Maple Avenue in DuBois, Gateway thrives on the former DuBois Brewery slogan of “Let’s meet and be friends.” A welcoming staff embraces that philosophy.
Wanting to experience it ourselves, we stopped by Gateway for this week’s edition of “Ben’s Bites.”
Here’s a recap of our recent visit:
Considering all that was not allowed in the past 12 months, we grabbed two seats at the bar. Mainly, because we could. I also rarely discuss the comfort of seats, but the stools at Gateway are worth mentioning.
We chose buffalo chicken dip as our appetizer, giving in to Lindsey’s preference for a little heat. The star of this dish – and perhaps the night – were the pieces of pita. I know what you’re thinking. What’s so special about the pita? Honestly, you just have to try it. It wasn’t the usual doughy texture you get elsewhere. Instead it was flaky and crisp, proving to be very light. The dip was thick and creamy, creating a sensational combination. There was also a quality amount for an appetizer, again elevating the selection.
For my main dish, I went with a burger. But, for a twist, I landed on the PB & J burger. Yes, it’s a burger with peanut butter on it. To be transparent, I have tried a burger with peanut butter once before. And, for as weird as it may sound, it’s equally as delicious.
The “J” at Gateway stands for jalapeno jelly, which was on the side. While not overpowering, the jelly provided a noticeable kick when I’d dip the burger, culminating in quite the collection of flavors. Between the heartiness of the meat, the sweetness of the peanut butter and the freshness of the lettuce, each bite sang differently.
The portion was once again generous, giving no reason to leave hungry.
Sticking with healthy portions, Lindsey’s steak salad acted as both dinner and lunch the next day. There was a nice amount of steak spread throughout the bed of greens, with yours truly “stealing” the cucumbers.
A quality conversation with employees and the well-respected George ensued, leading to a specialty cocktail that I sipped as a fitting conclusion.
Although we left before the karaoke began, I can certainly see many fun nights ahead at Gateway.
———
For your favorite restaurant, which may have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, to be considered for “Ben’s Bites,” please email recommendations to: bites@thecourierexpress.com. Local, family-owned restaurants that receive the most reader recommendations will be given priority. Please include the name of the restaurant and a favorite menu option. “Ben’s Bites” will run weekly or every two weeks.