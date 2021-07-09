Editor’s note: This is a commentary feature by Ben Destefan, Courier Express editor, titled “Ben’s Bites” that is intended to support local restaurants in our readership area while giving the new resident and his wife recommendations of places to eat. Readers can submit suggestions to: bites@thecourierexpress.com
With family in town over the holiday weekend, we decided to check out a spot that has been on our list for quite some time. From recommendations to Facebook photos, Keystone Corner Lunch in St. Marys had my attention weeks ago. Having two extra mouths to feed provided a prime opportunity to explore more intriguing options on the menu.
Upon arrival, the former gas station shimmers with its vintage diner look just off The Diamond at 107 N. Michael St. It’s small, but inviting, with a handful of tables and a ledge at the window offering different views, while those wishing to eat outside can do so at picnic tables.
After evaluating the atmosphere, the hard part ensued — trying to decide what to order. From a “Breakfast Burger” to a “Smoky Garlic Bacon Jam Dog,” the variety of specialty choices truly sets Keystone Corner Lunch apart.
I ordered my own, of course, while stealing a mandatory bite from the others to cover as many bases as possible.
Readers of this column might remember our fondness of a certain condiment that isn’t exactly common on burgers. So, when Lindsey saw peanut butter listed in the description of the “Jimmy Carter Burger,” she was sold. The other ingredients included pickles, brown mustard and bacon. Yeah, I know it sounds crazy. But don’t knock it until you try it.
The sweetness of the peanut butter blended beautifully with the sour burst of pickle and tangy touch of mustard. Two house-made patties brought it all together, making for a complex and memorable bite.
One of our guests went with a “Patty Melt,” which was blanketed in “Keystone Sauce.” I don’t know what the sauce is made of, but I do know that it was quietly the star of the dish. The grilled marble rye also offered a nice crunch in contrast to the soft burger rolls.
Struggling to narrow down the selections, I made a deal to split a “Western Burger” and a “French Onion Burger” with our second guest.
Grabbing my half of the Western Burger first, the tasty combination of pulled pork and beef immediately stood out. A hint of zest from red onion played well with the barbecue sauce, all while bacon made the whole experience sing.
Then came perhaps my favorite moment of the visit, biting into the delightful slice of savory bliss that was the French Onion Burger.
It was the definition of comfort food, with caramelized onions and pan gravy smothering a pair of patties to remind me of a pot roast on a bun. Add in the provolone cheese (my favorite kind), and I had discovered my top pick of the afternoon.
We also shared a basket of buffalo chicken fries, bringing some heat to the party that kept taste buds happy.
A friendly staff and fair bill rounded out a great trip, with Keystone’s slew of remaining options — including a shake — certain to bring us back.
