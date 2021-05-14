Editor’s note: This is a commentary feature by Ben Destefan, Courier Express editor, titled “Ben’s Bites” that is intended to support local restaurants while giving the new resident and his wife recommendations of places to eat. Readers can submit suggestions to: bites@thecourierexpress.com
Back home, we had our favorite places to go grab dinner and a drink. They were simple spots, where the staff knew your name and what you were likely going to order without even asking. Those businesses are the heartbeat of small towns.
Although still less than a year living in our new home of DuBois, it doesn’t take long to identify similar locations in different surroundings.
Breaking the ice during my first week on the job last summer, The Hitching Post was a welcoming place to unwind. I’ve returned a few times since, getting more comfortable with each visit. We’re not on a first-name basis or anything, but I also feel like a local at this point.
Earlier this week, Lindsey and I wanted something easy and close for my feature. “The Post” on Liberty Boulevard earned the nod.
Established in 1971, there’s plenty of history. From the vintage signs, family photos and newspaper clippings, the walls scream local landmark.
It has a tavern feel with a lengthy bar and high-top tables while a dining area, pool tables and arcade game offer plenty of variety.
Sticking with the simple theme, Lindsey went with a chicken sandwich and fries, leaving the “unique factor” up to me. While wings, shrimp and hot meatloaf all crossed my mind, I was pretty set on a burger. But, not just any burger.
Instead, I landed on the Sundowner, described as “(a) cheeseburger with fried egg, hot dog sauce and onions on a French roll. Our long-standing signature classic!”
I was sold by “signature,” but also a little unsure of what I was getting into. After the first bite, any worries quickly subsided. There was obviously a lot going on, ranging from the zing of the sauce to the texture of the egg. The onions provided a subtle pop while the burger itself offered a sturdy base. Together, it lived up to its “signature” billing.
A painless price tag ensued, with The Post adding another satisfied customer to its list spanning five decades.
