Editor’s note: This is a commentary feature by Ben Destefan, Courier Express editor, titled “Ben’s Bites” that is intended to support local restaurants while giving the new resident and his wife recommendations of places to eat. Readers can submit suggestions to: bites@thecourierexpress.com
This week’s edition of “Ben’s Bites” takes us to a longtime staple of Brockway, situated quietly along Route 219.
The Hut Family Restaurant is indeed family-oriented, offering the comforts of a homestyle atmosphere and menu.
Evolving over the last 40-plus years but remaining committed to area residents, The Hut fits the bill as a neighborhood favorite.
Here is a recap of our recent visit:
For first timers, there’s a lot to scan over when trying to make a decision. Wings were the special, but the setting led me in the direction of a wholesome meal – like the traditional flavors of a hot roast beef sandwich smothered in gravy.
By appearance alone, the wings would have been a solid choice as well considering what the table next to us ordered. Same for a specialty burger, which provides plenty of options for when we return.
Lindsey landed on a cheesesteak, sticking to one of her trusted go-tos.
Much to her delight, crinkle fries were available as a side, bringing on a childlike smile.
Sampling her dish – and by sample, I mean two full bites of the other half of the hoagie bun – the steak immediately stood out, being fully diced grilled pieces of goodness, not some imitation. I also genuinely enjoyed the peppers that snuck into the equation, acting as a tasty complement.
Of course I had to dip a few crinkles into her ever-present side of ranch, helping myself despite her occasionally – but more than worth it – glares. Hey, at this stage, it’s part of the experience. After all, Ben needs to take a Bite(s) for this feature.
Turning my attention to the loaded plate in front of me, it was one of those mouth-watering moments that only certain comfort dishes can deliver. Thinly sliced beef topped with bread and the patented thick, dark gravy to round it out. The texture of the mashed potatoes mixed just as desired, forming that nice forkful.
An underrated part of the dish was the bread, which softly held up rather than falling to the soggy side which happens all too often with gravy.
All in all, it was exactly what I hoped for when I made the order.
Two added bonuses happened when cashing out. First, a very inexpensive bill followed by realizing The Hut has ice cream and milkshakes. Although full from dinner, the availability of tasty treats for the future proved tempting.
Needless to say, we’ll be back.
q q q