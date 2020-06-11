BROOKVILLE — Brookville graduation was held at the Moonlite Drive-in last Tuesday, honoring the Brookville seniors.
Seniors did the walk “down the aisles” by taking a lap around the snackbar before taking their seats in the field in front of the stage.
The National Anthem was performed by Elizabeth Wingard followed by the Alma Mater as an audio recording. All the graduates and alumni were encouraged to join in.
The Valedictorian speech was given by Donavan Hoffman. In his speech he talked about Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and how failures can become a blessing in disguise. He connected this to the seemingly negative end to his classmates’ senior year.
The Salutatorian was presented by Amanda Wolfe. Class President Megan Mealy followed this were her own remarks about the unusual year the class had faced together. A tribute to parents was given by Elizabeth Wingard and a tribute to classmates was from Kira Powell.
Superintendent Erich May was the last to address the class before they began walking across the stage to end their high school careers.
Finally, the students walked across the stage as they were shown accepting their diplomas on the drive-in’s screen. The class of 2020 will proudly be remembered as the class who graduated during a pandemic.
Since the typical Awards Ceremony had to be cancelled, a list recognizing those who received awards was included in the graduation program.
Following the ceremony, those attending were invited to stay at the theatre to watch the full graduation video that was created at the school.