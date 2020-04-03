RIDGWAY — Big Maple Farm’s Natural Therapies, a therapeutic riding facility in Ridgway, had to cancel its annual Easter egg hunt on the farm due to COVID-19. But this does not mean Easter can’t still be magical for children.
The Easter Bunny will make its rounds for an “Egg Your Yard” initiative the morning of April 12. Volunteers will place eggs filled with candy and prizes, a special note from the Easter Bunny and a $10 gift certificate for horseback riding lessons in the yards of Elk County residents.
“We were very sad to make the decision to cancel the egg hunt, which usually welcomes an average of 350 kids,” said BMFNT Founder Amanda Balon.
It’s a time for organizations to start thinking outside of the box, she adds.
BMFNT board members found the “Egg My Yard” initiative is popular across the country. They are working on washing and disinfecting the plastic eggs, ensuring they are dry and following safety protocols.
“We are beyond grateful for all of the support we are getting, and look forward to making lots of kids’ Easter morning magical,” Balon said.
Families who enroll must live in the Elk County area, Balon adds. They can pay for the program through BMFNT’s PayPal account or mail a check. BMFNT will also raffle off a life-size M&M figure and a basket full of goodies.
“We know this is a trying time for many, but if we all work together and continue to support our small businesses, they can continue to be there when all the social-distancing orders are lifted,” Balon said.
Being safe is BMFNT’s top priority, while also working to keep its program available. It is currently taking enrollments for its therapeutic riding program. There is also a scholarship program for families who need assistance.
As are other organizations, BMFNT is in need of donations.
“Moving forward, we will be looking at only individual lessons for the year of 2020,” Balon said. “We may end up having to forgo group programming, which is about 25 percent of our revenue for the year, causing us concern for how to make up those needed dollars.”
Donations can be accepted through the BMFNT Facebook page, the @bigmaplefarmtherapy PayPal account or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 172 in Ridgway.