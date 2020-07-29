BIG RUN — The Big Run CARES group is moving forward with planning the fall festival for this year under the current CDC guidelines for large gatherings and outdoor events.
Kevin Wachob and Kris Cryster officially requested permission to use the Veteran’s baseball field for the CARES Fall Festival again this year.
The group has planning underway and are looking at possible expansions for this year’s festival with food vendors and activities.
“We understand that with COVID going on we might not be able to pull it off, but we would like to have the opportunity to plan in the event that we can,” said Wachob.
Cryster said the event would be held outside, social distancing would be followed, and masks will be requested if that is still in effect at the time of the festival.
The fall festival will be held the weekend of Sept. 18-20.
CARES is also looking to December and planning for another Festival of Trees display, and possibly having a community night of caroling.
“It could all take place outside if COVID does not allow it to be in the building. If it would be allowed inside, we can discuss that closer to the month, depending on COVID rules,” Cryster said.
The group was told by the council that these are great events as long as they follow the guidelines, whatever they may be at the time.
“If we can’t have a gathering of the community, we would still like to put the trees up, we would allow people to come and do their own trees. We just wouldn’t be able to have the community party,” Wachob said.
At this time, there are no restrictions on the borough council renting out the Veteran’s park. The only guidelines that would effect the fall festival at this time is the 250-person limit at outdoor gatherings.