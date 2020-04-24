BIG RUN — The Big Run Volunteer Fire Department has begun a delivery system for residents within their coverage area to help get essential supplies to those who can’t or shouldn’t leave their homes.
Chief Scott Bowers announced on Facebook the department would be providing pickup and delivery service to their service area on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays for the foreseeable future. The goal is to help those who can’t get out to get basic necessities on their own.
“Elderly that don’t have transportation or have no way of getting to Punxsutawney, maybe there’s a single parent out there who cant get around without taking the kids with, or people with disability who can’t get out,” Bowers said.
Residents can call the fire hall at 814-427-2881 for deliveries.
Deliveries are focused on prescriptions and food from local restaurants in the Big Run and Punxsutawney area. The department is not charging for the service, but will accept donations.
Bowers also said he hopes this will encourage more people to order food from local restaurants, and bring them more support. Local businesses often donate back to the fire department, and he wants to help them, too, he said.
“All these restaurants around us are offering take-out, and I don’t know if they’re getting the support. Those are businesses that help us all year long, too, with donations and sponsorships.”
About four members will be at the department to take calls and make the deliveries.