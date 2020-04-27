PUNXSUTAWNEY — Independent operators with Bimbo Bakeries USA in Punxsutawney helped the community over the weekend by distributing free bread products from the firm’s warehouse.
Several of the independent operators decided they wanted to help those in the community who might be struggling through the pandemic. Six of the operators; Rick Vizza, Chuck Strawser, David McDonald, Dominick Sharp, Adam Goss, Aaron Young each donated about 50 loaves of bread to be distributed to area residents. The company itself also donated 250 loaves.
Vizza and Strawser came up with the idea, having both lived in Punxsutawney all their lives.
“A lot of people are really scared to go out right now, especially the elderly. And I know some people who shop for their parents right now,,” Vizza said. “If it helps them out for a couple weeks, then I’m happy with that.”
A concern for the older population in town was a common theme among the operators participating in the distribution. David McDonald said he wondered how many people there were unable to leave their home.
“My neighbor is 95 years old and she can’t leave. I wonder how many more people like her were out there,” McDonald said.
The operators set up at the depot Saturday morning with breads, hotdog and hamburger buns, and sweet treats to hand out. They set up all the products and a table at the side of the facility to wait for people to drive through in cars.
All of the operators who donated bread, and depot manager Ted Collins, were present to distribute products. Many of the people who stopped for bread were grateful to the operators for the donations.
“We’re fortunate enough to be working, and we don’t consider us essential workers. We’re just doing our job and we feel bad for people who either aren’t working or unemployed or just can’t get out of there,” McDonald said.