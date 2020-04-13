ST. MARYS — Bird watching, or “birding,” is a way to stay in touch with nature while social distancing, according to two resource conservation technicians with the Elk County Conservation District.
“Birds are simply a joy to see,” said Victoria Challingsworth. “It’s a great way to take our eyes off those devices and focus on the natural world.”
Families can think of it as a scavenger hunt, she said, a competition to see who can spot the bird on the list first.
“For every bird that lands on the feeder, you can do a little research together and find out where that bird is from and how often it is in Pennsylvania,” she said.
Pine-cone bird feeders are a simple craft for families, Challingsworth said. Ingredients include a pine cone, peanut butter, bird seed and twine.
“Dust off the pine cone, cover it with peanut butter and roll in bird seed, then hang for the birds to enjoy,” she said.
Families can also make a plastic bird feeder using a soda or milk bottle, sturdy twigs, scissors, paint, twine and seed.
Taylor Gillette, also a conservation technician, said some birds present a “beginning bird spotter” with more of a challenge, such as the Black-Clapped Chickadees and White-Breasted Nuthatches. To distinguish the two, people should observe the head. The chickadee’s cap extends down the head through the eye, and it has a black throat patch, while the nuthatch has more of an oval-shaped head, and its cap runs down the back of the neck.
The House Finch, which has a rosy red head, upper breast area and grayish-brown streaks, can be distinguished from the Purple Finch, since it has red streaking and its red on the head extends to the lower back.
House and Song sparrows, similar in size, are frequently confused. Song Sparrows have a striped crest and eye, while House have a black swatch below their beak and grey chest and belly.
Families can also learn how many eggs the species has, what the birds’ song sounds like or where it likes to nest.
“We see and hear these little creatures everyday, but don’t take the time to really look at them,” Challingsworth said. “Now’s our chance.”