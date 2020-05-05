The Community Blood Bank is urging donors to continue to make blood donation appointments as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. All donors in the month of May will be automatically entered to win a kayak package, complete with two kayaks, paddles and a $100 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card.
Upon the introduction of COVID-19 in the United States, blood centers faced the troubling prospect that many mobile blood drives, which account for the majority of donations, would be canceled. To date, nearly 355,000 blood donations have been lost in the U.S. as a result of these canceled opportunities.
However, residents in local communities provided an unprecedented response to this unprecedented challenge. Thanks to their selflessness and willingness to act, the team at CBB screened 700 more donors in March than its original estimates for the month.
“The difference this response has made to our local hospitals cannot be overstated,” said Deanna Renaud, executive director for the Community Blood Bank. “Our partners have told us that blood was the one thing they haven’t had to worry about in all of this uncertainty. Your donation not only saved lives right here at home, but you also offered some peace of mind to the healthcare workers in our communities. On their behalf, I thank you.”
Now that hospitals are starting to resume elective surgeries, we expect the need for blood to increase quickly and significantly. This comes at a time when those 700 additional units that have sustained us through the last 5-6 weeks are running out. As the exclusive blood provider to Penn Highlands DuBois, Clearfield, Brookville and Elk, this is why you are needed now more than ever to maintain the adequate blood supply for the local hospitals.
“Many people don’t realize the impact their blood donation can have, but it is my sincere hope that you now see the difference you can make,” said Renaud. “I am personally asking you to make an appointment to give your next blood donation with Community Blood Bank. The need for blood donors is constant, but it is especially crucial now and in the coming weeks, as we begin to resume some normalcy. Please help our community avoid a blood shortage just as people are able to seek the treatments they’ve been waiting for.”
Please consider coverage for the following blood drives:
— Friday, May 8 | 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. | Penn Highlands DuBois –CRC Building | 100 Hospital Drive, DuBois, P.A. 15801.
— Tuesday, May 19 | 1 –5 p.m. | Penn Highlands Clearfield – Blood mobile | 815 Doctors Drive, Clearfield, P.A. 16830.
Call Kathy Hastings at 716-450-0376 to schedule an appointment to donate.
The CBB is going above and beyond precautionary measures to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all donors, staff and volunteers. Those precautionary measures include; all donors and staff members are required to wear masks, temperatures of all personnel at the blood collection location are taken prior to entering the blood drive, extra sanitation measures are taken in between every donor and the chairs and collection beds are spread further apart.
As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread in the United States, the Community Blood Bank is working closely with national organizations, including AABB Interorganizational Task Force, Blood Centers of America (BCA), America’s Blood Centers (ABC), the CDC and the FDA to ensure the continued adequacy of the blood supply.
Community Blood Bank partners with hospitals in Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York to provide blood for patients in need. Individuals are eligible to give blood if it has been 56 days since their last donation; they are at least 17 years of age (16 with parental consent); weigh at least 110 pounds; have not received a tattoo or body piercing in the past 12 months; are in good general health and do not have a cold or the flu. You must have a valid photo ID in order to donate. Prior to donating, those giving blood should eat a good, solid meal and drink at least 18 oz. of water. For more information or to find out if you are eligible please visit www.fourhearts.org or call 877-842-0631.