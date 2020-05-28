BROOKVILLE — Town was filled with community members, family, and friends to celebrate the Brookville Area High School Seniors on Wednesday night.
Police and fire departments escorted the seniors from Pinecreek Elementary down Main Street, in a short loop past Northside School, before finishing at Hickory Grove and the High School.
Many of the cars were decorated with streamers, balloons, and writing. Emergency vehicles had the sirens blaring the whole way through town, letting everyone know the seniors were coming. Principal Ruthanne Barbazenni said she was surprised to hear the sirens long before the students started to arrive.
Brandy Hergert, a parent who played a large part in the planning of the night, said she was happy with how the night went. She said the students were calm and cooperative while lining up at Pinecreek to begin the ride.
Students rode in groups with friends and family, honking and hollering all the way to the school. Many people came out into yards to wave signs, showing support for the class.
Once all the students were parked at the school, they had pictures taken with the friends and classmates they hadn’t seen since school was closed.
Spectators and students alike agreed that the parade and gathering afterward was more fun than a typical graduation ceremony.
“I really like how the whole town got together for all of this. It wasn’t just our school, it was the whole community and it played out really well,” Leah Kammerdeiner said.
“I like seeing all my classmates and teachers one last time all together,” Morgan Johnson said.
“This is like our prom, it’s really unique and it’s a really nice day,” Brooke Ganoe said.
“I like how everyone decorated their cars and houses along the roads, and we got to see everyone in town and it was just very nice and welcoming,” Madison Johnson said.
“This might actually be cooler than having a stage graduation. It’s more involving than us just standing and having our parents take pictures on a stage,” Kara Foster said.