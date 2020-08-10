RIDGWAY — Big Maple Farms Natural Therapies of Ridgway, known for using horses for healing, officially reopened June 1, said Founder Amanda Balon.
BMFNT believes therapeutic riding can help almost anyone with any diagnosis, including depression and anxiety, special needs conditions and veterans with post traumatic stress disorder, Balon said. It also offers regular riding lessons for those looking to enhance their skills.
The organization was slated to open March 18, Balon said, but was delayed due to the shut down.
“With those two and a half months of closure, we were unable to hold planned fundraisers, lessons and our community programming was shut down,” she said.
BMFNT is currently open for riding and therapeutic riding lessons only, Balon says.
“Since then, we have seen riders start to come back and we are excited to have them,” she noted. “We continue to help people build on their horsemanship skills, their abilities and so much more. We have been working with our riders and volunteers closely to work to keep the same riders with the same volunteers.”
BMFNT has also reduced its lesson times, leaving 30 minutes in between each lesson for cleaning measures needed, Balon noted. A handwashing station is available at all times.
“Lessons are spread out and families and riders are able to still enjoy those positive interactions with the equines here at BMFNT,” she said.
Like other nonprofits, Balon says they are seeing two months loss of income.
“Thankfully, the Elk County Community Foundation had a resource through its COVID-19 Fund, and we were able to get the expense of this hand-washing station covered for the additional months we’re required to have it. We are very thankful that the ECCF was able to help us as we were looking for ways to open and grow our programming.”
BMFNT has also decided to still host its summer camp with a reduced number of riders, happening Aug. 4, Aug. 6 and Aug. 12. Cost is $25 per day.
Being low on its budget impacts the organization’s ability to pay for things the horses need, Balon says, such a hay, grain, farrier costs and more.
“We are thankful to have had hay donated to us this year, but that doesn’t stop some of the other costs that will accumulate over the winter so we need to start looking at fundraisers,” she said.
One thing BMFNT has continued to plan is its largest fundraiser, the fall festival, which will include safety guidelines, being planned for Oct. 3-4.
Balon says they hope to welcome back some community members within the coming weeks.
“As a small organization, the services that we provide to the community are very fundamental and so we are striving to meet the needs of those around us while monitoring the situation with the pandemic,” she adds.
Contact Balon at 814-335-0804 or bmfntinc@gmail.com for more information.