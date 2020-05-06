BROCKWAY — A virtual art gallery created by the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology focuses on ceramic mugs, bowls and cups with interesting craftsmanship on their bottoms.
Artists at the center began planning the show months ago when they expected it to be held in the gallery space of BCAT. A call for these unique ceramics went out in January.
The idea came from resident ceramic artist Hannah Scrima and show juror Anthony DeRosa. The show had already been juried when the center had to close its doors to the public.
“They had this idea a while ago, and now that Hannah is full-time at the center, they decided to bring the exhibition to fruition,” said Liana Agnew, the youth and arts coordinator.
Not wanting to cancel the show after already receiving entries, the artists moved the show online. Photos of each entry were taken to show the vessel sitting normally as well as either upside down or on its side to display its bottom.
The show can be viewed on BCAT's website at www.brockwaycatart.org/bottoms-up-exhibition and pieces from the show purchased by emailing Hannah Scrima at hannah.scrima@brockwaycat.org. Proceeds are split between the artist and BCAT.
“We were glad we were able to still have the show in some capacity because there was a lot of planning that went into it. At least we were able to do it online,” Agnew said.