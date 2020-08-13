Bradley’s Book Outlet has announced that all of its stores will be closing, including the DuBois Mall location.
“The past couple of years have been a struggle with the stores overall not producing a profit,” said Owner Mike Paper in a press release. “I was OK with that for several reasons — first and foremost it kept the jobs of the people I admire and respect, which is what makes this such a difficult decision. Due to the virus and the viability of many of our malls, we have reached a point where the stores are losing money and I don’t see a path forward for a turnaround.”
According to the release, a liquidation sale will start this Friday.
A few stores do remain profitable and the owner is entertaining all offers to ensure employees still have their jobs, the release said.
Locations closing include:
DuBois Mall, 5522 Shaffer Road, DuBois, Pa.
Nittany Mall Suite #614, 2901 E. College Ave., State College, Pa.
Logan Valley Mall, 5580 Goods Lane, Altoona, Pa.
Cranberry Mall, 6945 US Route 322 Cranberry, Pa.
Grove City Premium Outlets, Suite#1020, 1911 Leesburg-Grove City Road, Grove City, Pa.
Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., Indiana, Pa.
Pittsburgh Mills Suite #142, 590 Pittsburgh Mills Circle, Tarentum, Pa.
Uniontown Mall, 1368 Mall Run Road, Uniontown, Pa.
Bradley’s Book Outlet is family-owned, with a main office located in Blawnox. Bradley’s Book Outlet started out with one store which opened in 1993 and expanded to have eight locations.