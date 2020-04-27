PUNXSUTAWNEY — Independent operators with Bimbo Bakeries USA in Punxsutawney saw first-hand the impact of the coronavirus on grocery stores when panic buying began.
Operators working out of the Bimbo warehouse in Punxsutawney each own their own route. The routes cover a large radius around Punxsutawney, ranging to Kittaning and Johnsonburg.
The operators deliver to both large box stores and small, locally owned grocery stores. They saw right away the effect panic buying had on the supply of bread products, and said some of their stores still have not recovered.
“Walmart, with this going on, Walmart’s sales have dropped dramatically, and you talk to people in the store and they don’t want to go into the big box store at all,” David McDonald said. The mom and pop stores are doing awesome in bread sales. I can’t speak for anything else, but in bread they’re doing good.”
He said the first Monday of the panic buying, he had an order for 15,000 units, and was cut to 7,000. This continued for a few weeks as suppliers tried to spread the product available.
“The first two weeks of the pandemic were pretty wild and crazy, to tell you the truth,” Rick Vizza said. “We kind of anticipated it, but nothing like what we saw. The first two weeks were really astronomical.”
McDonald explained that the bakeries that supply them started working 24 hours a day to meet the need at the time. He said bakeries then have to hope flower and sugar suppliers can keep up with their demand.
He and Vizza both said they have seen the pandemic pull people from shopping in box stores, and bring them back to small, locally owned stores.
“It’s slowed down, but my small stops are still selling. They’re selling more than they’ve ever sold,” McDonald said.