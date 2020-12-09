DuBOIS – Santa and Mrs. Claus had to get creative with this year’s socially distanced event, but it did not stop them from making the holiday season bright. The 26th Annual Breakfast with Santa at Penn State DuBois raised almost $2,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Nearly 200 children turned out for this drive through event, receiving a bag of treats and a gift card for breakfast. Breakfast gift cards were chiefly donated by Perkins of DuBois. Children and their families were invited to drive through campus, greet Santa and Mrs. Claus, and receive their bag that included a gift, crafts, snacks, and their breakfast gift card. Social distancing policies made it necessary to change course from the usual Breakfast with Santa event held in the Student Union, but that did not deter Santa from spreading holiday cheer.
Sponsored by the Student Government Association and organized through the Office of Student Affairs, all proceeds support the efforts of the Make-A-Wish Foundation , an organization that grants wishes to children battling critical illnesses. In the United States and its territories, Make-A-Wish makes a dream come true for a child every 34 minutes.