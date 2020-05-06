DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this morning changing to all rain for the afternoon. High near 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.