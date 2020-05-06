BROCKWAY — A meeting of the Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July Committee on Friday saw a drastic reduction in the number of events being planned.
Last week, Committee Chairman Jeff Gankosky said he would wait until July 1 to make a final decision on the events. However, members of his committee decided later that the risk was simply too great, and the time needed to stage an excellent Fourth was not available.
“We had our meeting, we talked about everything, and it’s too soon,” parade organizer Ed Horner said. “We don’t want to risk our community by bringing in all those people. We’ve done a good job of keeping the virus away in Brockway, so we don’t want to bring it in with the Fourth.”
Horner said the parade is canceled, even if other Fourth events continue.
“We’re not going to do the parade this year,” he said. “We’ll just work on next year. 2021 will be bigger than last year’s was and bigger than this year’s would have been.”
Another aspect of the Old Fashioned Fourth that may be postponed is the selection of a Fourth of July Queen.
“The announcement is as traditional as apple pie and baseball,” Fourth Queen organizer Janice Bart said. “This year may be different.”
Bart has been involved in the queen program at Brockway for two decades and said that she feels like naming a 2020 queen would come as a disappointment for the girl nominated, plus the duties would add a risk to the queen.
“She mingles with children, leads the parade, participates in events, and is ever present at activities,” Bart said. “It is difficult to ask young girls to put themselves in the middle of crowds, and I am not comfortable with being in a crowd myself at this time. I feel I have a social responsibility and do not wish for outside visitors to come to our area under these circumstances.”
Bart is strongly considering waiting to name a 2021 queen instead.
Cecilia Manno, the 2019 queen, said that the parade is one of her biggest memories.
“It was such an honor and definitely a highlight of my life,” Manno said. “I would hate to see someone miss out on the whole experience of being Fourth Queen.”
According to Bart and other members of the committee, there has been little movement on finding entertainment for the day because it is difficult to book musical acts and performers when the uncertainty of another statewide lockdown hangs over the proceedings.
Even though the Tour de Brockway bicycle race has been canceled, Firecracker 10K Organizer Sam Perrin has not decided on the foot race’s fate.
“The committee is waiting until June 1,” Perrin said. “We were going to wait until then to put out applications so we would not have to deal with refunds. The committee was just holding out hope. Probably not looking good.”
Gankosky said that more discussions would be made before the June 1 decision. The firecracker company is still on board for whatever is decided.
Updates can be found on the Old Fashioned Fourth’s website, www.brockwayfourth.com.