BROCKWAY – With the fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 in a two-week rolling window, the Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School has had to pause in-person instruction temporarily for cleaning.
The school informed students and staff with an announcement before the end of the school day on Wednesday. Parents were informed through the school’s One Call telephone system and email.
The school is closed Thursday and Friday, Jan. 21 and 22, to all students and visitors. Teachers will report to their classrooms as normal, and students will log into Google Classroom for instruction.
The infrastructure for online learning was already in place and tested before the closure. The high school had been doing blended learning, where some students came to school in-person while others did their classes remotely, from before Christmas until Jan. 11.
Brockway Area Elementary School is unaffected by this brief closure.
With four confirmed active cases in the rolling two-week window, the Pennsylvania Department of Education mandates that schools close for two days and undergo a cleaning. The district is following those guidelines. All home athletic events, including games and sports practices, were canceled for those two days.
Classes will resume in-person on Jan. 25.