BROCKWAY — Staying safe and spread out, the Brockway Area School District held its second virtual meeting since the Pennsylvania Department of Education closed schools in March.
The board is preparing the 2020-2021 budget, currently estimated around $16 million, which will be placed on display after the second May meeting. According to the board, the proposed budget will hold costs at a level similar to the previous year. The board will discuss tax options in the second May meeting.
The district hired Jessie Zameroski as director of special education at a salary of $78,000. This position opened because Yvonne Ransbottom is retiring at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
The district is also adding Delaney McMeekin as a special education teacher, Bobbi Erickson as a cafeteria worker, and Julianna Esposito as the girls’ varsity soccer head coach. Esposito takes over the team with a salary of $3,200. The district also plans to bring in five PHEAA work study temporary employees and one non-PHEAA employee. They will be hired at minimum wage.
The district is opening and tallying bids for school supplies.
New technology will be coming to Brockway. The district will purchase 100 Chromebooks and necessary carts for some classrooms and general use. The order will go to SHI International Corporation for total cost of up to $24,400. The district is also picking up five wireless microphones and necessary accessories from TROX at a cost of $5,443.75.
The district is doing some updating. The Floor Show is slated to remove and replace flooring in four elementary classrooms at a total cost of $13,882.82. Shugar Brothers will come in and install a new air conditioning unit in the business office for $13,500. Jefferson Paving Corporation will recoat and repaint lines for around 5,000 square feet of the district’s parking lots for a cost of $6,328.
The board approved the list of 2020 graduates who will take part in a drive-in graduation ceremony on June 4.
Superintendent Jeff Vizza wrapped up the meeting by thanking staff and community members who have helped keep the 2019-2020 school year special.
“I want to thank Mr. Kyle Norman and Mr. Matt Holt and all the staff members who made the FFA flower sale a tremendous success,” Vizza said. “I also want to thank our Food Service Director Dan Pinchock and his staff for delivering over 1,000 meals this past week to our families. That number has been growing daily. I want to thank Phoenix Sintered Metals for purchasing yard signs for our senior class. I also want to thank Debbie’s Ceramic Shop for providing each graduate with a creative 2020 facemask and Goodwill Industries for creating a 2020 poster with the football scoreboard in the background. It’s been awesome to see so many business and community members want to help our seniors have the recognition they deserve.”
The next board meeting will be May 26 at 7 p.m.