BROCKWAY – The first in-person meeting of the Brockway Area School District since the school shutdown was held in the elementary school gymnasium, seeing the wrap up of business for the previous year and planning for next year.
Superintendent Jeff Vizza said that the graduation ceremony at Moonlite Drive-In was a success and thanked the district’s parents, students, and staff for the success.
“Congratulations to 75 of our seniors who graduated,” Vizza said. “It was really a team effort. I also want to give a shout-out to Jim Lipuma, he was really ‘open-arms’ and really took us in and was with us through the whole process. Pyro Extreme Fireworks had an awesome display, they volunteered their time, and it was quite an event.”
COVID-19 prompted the district, like every other district, to plan for reopening in the fall and prepare for returning to athletic events. The district approved its Return to Play Health and Safety Plan and is finalizing its plan for the upcoming school year.
The district is also sending school nurse Leslie Martini to an online workshop to get up-to-date information on how to address the pandemic.
The district approved a health and safety plan making the extended school year program in-person this summer. Using CARES money from the federal government, the district is buying 500 Chromebooks to deploy across both schools. Those computers will join 51 HP desktops coming into the high school library and computer lab. Vizza reminded parents that there is a health and safety survey online for them to complete. He thanked the parents who have done so already.
The district hired a new speech pathologist, Michelle Ignasiak, who will start at the beginning of the next school year.
The district also continued with the business of running a school, which entailed continuing contracts with various vendors and maintenance organizations. The district continued its preventative maintenance agreement with CMW Energy Utilities, its umbrella and school liabilities insurance with PSBA Insurance Trust through Swift Kennedy Insurance Group, its One Call Now automated calling subscription, its Google Suite for Education programs, its cloud storage program, and multiple literacy and cyber school licenses.
Sports took up a section of the meeting. The district approved a change order for $9,975 for the turf replacement project. The work did not pass a perk test and was pulled up to make sure it would drain properly. The district is also buying a Dr. Dish basketball shooting gun for basketball practice for $6,890, with $3,000 coming from the booster club. Three coaches will be joining the football staff while sideline cheer and competitive cheer squads are adding 10 volunteer and assistant coaches.
Vizza also expressed the district’s sadness at the passing of volleyball Coach Sam Maze at age 41.
“Recently, Sam Maze, our head volleyball coach, passed away,” Vizza said. “During his short tenure here in Brockway, he made a tremendous impact on our program and his student athletes. Sam will be sadly missed, so I’m asking everyone to keep his family in your prayers and thoughts during this difficult time.”
The next meeting will be July 14.