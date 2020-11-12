BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area School District has three confirmed COVID-19 cases, but none of those cases are currently active and the district remains focused on staying open for instruction.
Superintendent Jeff Vizza updated the school board during the November meeting. Vizza said that the three cases were all at the high school and the district is following all Department of Health procedures.
“It is inevitable,” Vizza said. “The district will face positive cases. But we need to work together to limit the amount of cases. In the past few weeks, Jefferson County has moved from ‘low risk’ to ‘moderate risk,’ and is teetering on ‘substantial risk.’ Our school district will do everything within our power to remain open for in-person instruction, but our district may experience a brief closing because of the number of cases in a particular building or if the Department of Education steps in and makes us go remote. Again, it is our district’s goal to remain open with in-person instruction, but we need everyone to do their part to make the odds more favorable.”
Vizza said that students who have to quarantine will receive information from the school district, including a letter that stresses the importance of getting the child’s schoolwork. A letter will be sent to the family telling them when they can return to school. The district is running classes on Google Classroom to help students stay current in their studies.
District recognizes
achievementsThe school board recognized the boys’ soccer team for its District 9 championship. It also congratulated the girls’ team for their close overtime loss in the championship game. In addition, Vizza congratulated senior Jena Zimmerman for becoming the Bucktail Council’s first female Eagle Scout.
The Pennsylvania School Boards Association’s Erin Eckerd called in to honor Board President Katie Bish for 16 years of service to the school district. Eckerd said that a school director has to be an ethical, principled individual who offers the best educational opportunities for their students and thanked Bish for her work.
Other businessThe district’s worm composting program continues at Brockway Area Elementary School. The composters are working, and the district is contracting with the Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority for a worm harvester. They will lease the harvester for one year through a one-time payment of $505.
High School Health Aide Shaylea Haag resigned her position, so the district hired Lindsey Bloom to take Haag’s place. Custodian Melissa Mooney resigned her position and the district is looking at applications for that slot.
The district is augmenting its wrestling and basketball coaching staffs. Anthony Benson is coming on as the junior high wrestling head coach, assisted by Curtis Markle, Josh Inzana, Zach Brinkley, Jimmy Kline, and Jesse Wolfe. In basketball, Josh Crawford is the eighth grade head coach, Chris Cavalline is coaching seventh grade, and Steve Clark, Matthew Clark, Alec Freemer, and Jon Wood will assist.
The district thanks veterans
Due to the pandemic, Brockway will not be able to do many of its traditional Veterans Day activities, but Vizza made sure to thank the veterans in the district during the meeting.
“It is not always easy to find the best way to thank our veterans for all their bravery and sacrifices,” Vizza said. “On this Veterans Day, we want to thank our veterans for their service and what they’ve done for all of us.”
The next meeting will be Monday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. This meeting is the reorganization and general purposes meeting.