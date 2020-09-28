BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area School District came up with a modern solution to the modern problem of COVID-19.
Instead of having an in-person open house, the school had it done virtually.
Teachers made videos introducing themselves and their class, covering information typically discussed at open house. They then posted those videos to their Google Classroom or other media where parents and students could watch them.
High School Principal Brian Mulhollan said that open house is a very necessary part of the school year, so the district needed to come up with a way to hold it.
“Each year’s open house provides an opportunity for parents and guardians to have a chance to meet their child’s teachers,” he said. “This year, the number of visitors has been kept to a minimum for the safety of our students and staff. Thus, having an open house was not feasible under the current circumstances. A virtual open house was a way to ensure that parents and guardians could still hear the voices and see the faces of each teacher.”
At the elementary school, Kim Faulk worked with her students to create a video that gave parents a glimpse into her second-grade classroom.
“I thought of including the kids in some way,” Faulk said. “I wanted them to talk in the video, too. I wanted to showcase their artwork and their thoughts.”
Faulk prepared the kids by asking them to write about things that they like before she started recording the video. Faulk did the introduction, but then she turned the camera on the students. Each one read their interests and showcased their artwork.
“I have heard positive comments from parents about seeing and hearing their children on the video,” Faulk said. “It was a success.”
At the high school Eric Stawecki, who teaches German, decided to use technology to its fullest as he delivered his entire video in German.
“After seeing a post from a former student, Austin Sansig, on Facebook about wanting to edit videos for people, I contacted him to edit my video,” Stawecki said. “I filmed each of the segments one at a time and shared them online with Austin. He used his creative abilities to piece it together and added the effects and music.”
Sansig added subtitles to Stawecki’s video, making the German video a unique experience for students and parents. It gave the students a chance to test their knowledge.
“Students enjoyed the video being in German with English subtitles,” Stawecki said. “They said they could understand a few words that they already knew.”
Mulhollan said that the whole staff put a lot of work into the virtual open house, and he was happy with the district’s creativity and hard work.
“The staff was very supportive of creating a virtual open house,” he said. “We have gotten feedback regarding how creative some teachers got with their virtual open house!”
The videos will remain online for a couple of weeks in case parents were not able to watch them during the event. Each teacher provided contact information in their videos in case parents had additional questions or comments.