DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.