BROCKWAY – Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to close schools to the end of the academic year may have come as a surprise to some, but administrators in those schools have been preparing for that eventuality since schools were closed at the end of March.
Brockway Area School District is planning on continuing forward with its distance learning plans as well as helping its students avoid hunger.
“We’ll continue doing lunches until June 5,” Superintendent Jeff Vizza said. “As far as our enrichment and review work, we will keep this rolling. It’s going to be an ongoing process – the state has not given us clear guidelines of what’s allowed and what’s not.”
The beginning of a child’s school career and the end of it has milestones that will be missed in 2020. Elementary Principal Candace Patricelli said that she is looking into options to help those students get some form of those milestones. She is not sure what will be possible, but she hopes to work something out.
“I personally would like to do something for the kids when the restrictions are lifted, something small for the kindergarteners,” she said. “We will still have transition day for the sixth graders in August, before they go to the junior high school. At least they’ll see each other again before next school year starts.”
That uncertainty runs all the way up to the Class of 2020. This year’s seniors may not have the usual events seniors look forward to. Vizza said there is a lot of planning going on.
“We had some ideas,” he said. “We are trying to find alternative ways of holding graduation. We will look at redoing scholarship night and prom later in June, but this all depends on the social distancing guidelines. If they are alleviated in June, we will see if there is something we can do.”
Vizza said timing is important. If the state relaxes social distancing guidelines and how many people can gather in one place, the district will hurry to get some sort of events going for the seniors. However, there is a ticking clock.
“We’d like to get everything done by the end of June because you can’t go into July,” he said. “We want to get as many senior events done when the social distancing ends. That’s what we’re working on.”
On a more immediate note, Brockway and other districts were surprised when the school shutdown order came, and most students had already gone home for the weekend when it happened. As that got extended, students have stayed out of the buildings, leaving belongings behind in lockers.
“We’re looking into options for turning in books and grade levels cleaning out lockers,” Vizza said. “We need to keep the numbers down to the lowest as possible. This will, of course, have to wait until some of the social distancing guidelines alleviate. A lot depends on social distancing, but we’ll try to make it work as soon as we can.”
Patricelli added that parents have been contacting the district and asking for items, which the district has accommodated.
“If people needed something essential, like medicine they had in the nurse’s office, we can get that to them,” she said. “We’ve also been giving out musical instruments to parents. We coordinate with the parents, find it, and meet them at the door. I’ve had to go look for a pair of glasses!”
Vizza reminded his community that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced schools to be creative. The plans for the senior events, the kindergarten events, getting books, and cleaning lockers are still being worked out.
“This is something different, unique, but we hope to help the seniors to have their events,” he said. “Additional information will follow. Thank you for your continued support and stay safe!”