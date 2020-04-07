BROCKWAY — Like most school districts in the state, the Brockway Area School District has not been idle during the shutdown. Instead, administrators and teachers have been developing ways of continuing instruction for their students.
“We worked through these challenging times,” Superintendent Jeff Vizza said. “Our district can no longer wait in meeting the academic needs of our students. The administrative team has formulated an educational plan. By having a dedicated teaching staff, we can provide a product to our students that our district can be proud of.”
The state gave some guidelines to school districts. The gave three options for continuing education. The first is a formal option that is structured like classroom instruction online. The second option was an enrichment and review option that is less formal and focused on feedback more than traditional grades. The third option is a combination of the two. Due to internet issues within the district and other educational factors, Brockway chose to go with the second option.
The second option allows students and teachers to develop activities that expand on the students’ educational experiences, but it is not mandatory, like the first option would be. The high school would develop these lessons online using Google Classroom, but any student who does not have reliable internet can request packets to be printed out and waiting for them at the school. The elementary school is developing packets specific to each grade level.
Teachers will be available by phone or email, or even video chat, to assist students during regular school hours. They are maintaining logs of who they contact and what they work on.
“If we’re going to fly this airplane while we’re building it, we need to work together to ensure success,” Vizza said. “Above all, stay safe and healthy.”
Community members with questions are encouraged to contact the school district.
The closure mandate from the state has schools closed until April 30. State standardized tests have been canceled.