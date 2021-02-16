BROCKWAY — The Brockway Area School District recently ran a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for some of its employees, kicking off a process that Superintendent Jeff Vizza said is important to keep the school running.
Brockway vaccinated 128 district employees, including bus drivers, aides, secretaries, coaches, administrators and teachers who were eligible in phase 1A of the state’s rollout process.
“Vaccination will go a long way toward keeping us open for in-person instruction,” Vizza said.
The district ran the clinic in the high school cafeteria. Using the tables, they spaced out the vaccination sites, allowing multiple employees to work through the line. After getting the shot, the employees waited in the auditorium to see if there would be any ill effects.
During the last school board meeting, Vizza praised the individuals involved in the vaccination process.
“I want to give a shout-out to Megan Bussard and the entire Penn Highlands staff,” Vizza said during the meeting. “They contacted the school district to set up a vaccination clinic for our employees. I’m hoping that by vaccinating a significant portion of our employees, the district can remain open for in-person instruction. A special thanks goes to our school nurses for volunteering to administer the vaccine, as well as Dr. James Devlin for all of his medical assistance throughout the school year.”
Employees will receive their second shot March 12.