BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School Marching Band has met the uncertainty of 2020-2021 by finding its own path.
The band show, played at halftime through the football season, is called “The Way.” It incorporates “Journey of Man” from Cirque du Soleil, music from “Avatar,” and “The Mandalorian.”
The title of the show comes from the popular “Star Wars” spinoff series.
“Since we’re playing the theme from ‘The Mandalorian,’ it made sense to use the catchphrase as the title,” Band Director Justin Salada said. “The Way is a journey with no known destination, much like our current situation.”
In the show “The Mandalorian,” members of the Mandalorian Order often say to each other, “This is The Way.”
Being in band is also “The Way” for Drum Major Makenzie Hook.
Hook is enjoying working with the band during her senior year, and she is thankful she has the role even with all the COVID-19 uncertainty. Hook has been in band much of her high school career, so drum major was a huge goal for her.
“I was very nervous for my audition,” she said. “The position this year is different because we’re not traveling. It’s weird.”
Hook’s duties include taking attendance, working with the section leaders to help musicians, and conducting. She is also the music librarian for the band, so she has to make sure every band member has music and is ready to perform.
Hook said that the show is the perfect mix of music for the uncertain times.
“Mr. Salada put together a show to cover a concept significant for this year,” she said. “Plus, this is a good fit for the band we have this year.”
Hook and Salada said that they felt the band is performing well considering the challenges they face.
“I feel like it’s going pretty well,” Hook said. “We have people who are very busy, but it’s going pretty well this year, performing when and where we can.”
Salada concurred.
“The band is doing very well this year, even though we have only had half the amount of time to rehearse and prepare,” he said. “The kids have been pushing themselves individually to get their music and routines learned in order to make it a successful season.”