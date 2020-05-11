BROCKWAY — After a lengthy discussion about the feasibility of holding events in Taylor Memorial Park during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brockway Borough Council acted to close the park until further notice.
The discussion was raised in the May council meeting due to logistical issues presented by Memorial Day and Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebrations. Specifically, Brockway requests additional police support during the Fourth, and Mayor Bill Hrinya usually makes that request in the middle of May.
“How do we ask our state police to come in and help with something that probably shouldn’t be happening?” Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson asked. “How do we ask them to risk their health and safety?”
Hrinya said that Brockway has enjoyed exceptional police coverage from the part-timers and the Pennsylvania State Police, who he said have gone above and beyond to help the borough. However, he said he has written the request letter multiple times as information regarding coronavirus keeps changing.
Another area of concern is clean-up. Councilman Ed Horner said that cleaning up after an event is asking borough employees and volunteers to risk their health.
“The recommendation has been to keep things outside for 24 hours or sanitize it,” Horner said. “You can’t sanitize trash, and we can’t leave it outside for 24 hours.”
Every event in Taylor Memorial Park required borough employees and others to clean up afterwards. After each event, garbage is picked up so the park looks like nothing happened there.
“Advance Disposal is asking residents to bag garbage, even garbage in cans, so our workers don’t have to handle loose trash,” Hrinya said. “You can’t expect that there won’t be loose trash after these events.”
Another issue for the Fourth and other events is Taylor Memorial Park itself. If social distancing guidelines are still in place and the park is still mandated to be closed, the borough is unable to open it up.
“If the park is closed,” Councilman Lu Inzana said, “there’s nowhere for them to go. Everyone feels bad for the Fourth Committee. It’s a hard choice to cancel something that’s been going on for over 50 years.”
The council also discussed various scenarios, such as the state suddenly lifting all restrictions in the middle of June and opening the possibility of quickly planning a celebration. While council members agreed that was unlikely, and Benson expects the mask and social distancing restrictions to continue well into the summer, the council felt like any event immediately following re-opening might not be in the community’s best interests.
“Just because you can do something doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do,” Horner said.
Councilman Mike Martino said that the council needs to make decisions about the Fourth before sending out any letters or requesting any help. He added that the community seems concerned about holding the event, saying that people have been asking him about the Fourth plans.
“More than anything else in my 16 years here, I have people talking to me about the Fourth,” Martino said. “It’s almost always as if they’re saying, ‘You’re not really going to have it, are you?’ No one is out to get anybody with this. There’s a reason why no one else is holding a Fourth of July event.”
Benson listed other events that have already been canceled, including Community Days in DuBois.
With that in mind, the council asked solicitor Ross Ferraro to draw up a resolution that states that Taylor Memorial Park will be closed until further notice. The borough will keep the park closed until the governor says to do otherwise, which will impact not only the Fourth of July, but Memorial Day, the Concert in the Park events, and potentially Family Day and the annual Awaken Concert.
“The safety of the community must come first,” Benson said. “Closing the park will directly impact Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. If extended into long term, it will impact other celebrations. What we are doing is what we feel is the best way to protect everyone.”