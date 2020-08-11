BROCKWAY – The Brockway Borough Council recently passed a resolution adjusting what kinds of events can take place at Taylor Memorial Park.
At the beginning of the pandemic, the council passed a resolution that said no organized sporting events could be held in the park, but pick-up games would be allowed. Councilman Mike Martino said that the decision to stop organized events was the best action the council could have taken with the information they had at the time.
“At the time, we had no idea what would be allowed, so we used the state’s guidelines for parks,” he said. “We were proactive.”
The new resolution allows organized events at the park as long as the organizers maintain social distancing and obey the state’s rule of no more than 250 people for outdoor gatherings. In addition, the organizers will have to submit a proposal to the borough explaining how they intend to follow the state guidelines as well as enforce those guidelines.
The organizers of the Frank Varischetti All-Star Football Game submitted a proposal, which was described by the council as very detailed.
While discussion on the new resolution occupied much of the meeting, the rest of the time was spent discussing police and fire department reports as well as the July 7 storm that brought flooding to the borough.
The council learned that longtime police officer Lanny Prosper resigned. Another officer will resign in the coming month, but Mayor Bill Hrinya said that the borough has plenty of police coverage, adding that some residents were “surprised” by an officer patrolling early in the morning.
“People think we don’t have police coverage,” Hrinya said, “but we do.”
Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich reported that the fire department has been awarded some grants to buy new equipment, including COVID-19 personal protective gear. They also got a Harbor Freight grant to buy new hand tools, which Hoskavich said tend to “grow legs and wander off.”
Since the last meeting, the fire department responded to 21 calls, 10 of which were in the borough, and several were related to the storm and flooding on July 7. On that day, a microburst dropped so much water on the borough and surrounding areas that stormwater management systems were not able to handle the deluge. The council praised the fire department and all emergency services in the borough for how quickly they responded to the incident.
Ron Matson, who runs Brockway Drug, came to the meeting to talk about the flooding. He pointed out that the proposed intersection by his business is where a lot of the water came through during that storm. He hoped that the council would talk to PennDOT about the possible flooding. Benson assured him that part of the plan is to address stormwater management in the area if the project goes through. Benson added that the streets department checked a lot of the drains and lines in the area and they were all clear, meaning that the water simply overwhelmed the system.
The Brockway Borough Council will meet again Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. Since the pandemic hit, the meetings have been held in the Ambulance Training Center instead of the borough building. The larger space allows for more social distancing.