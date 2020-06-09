BROCKWAY – The pool and part of Taylor Memorial Park will open in Brockway, but there will be restrictions to those openings.
The council amended their May resolution closing Taylor Memorial Park to allow activities at the pool or Kids’ Kingdom.
“Use at your own risk,” Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson. “The park will open to individual use only – no large gatherings, no organized events, and everyone should maintain social distancing.”
The state also released guidelines for opening pools, which includes increased chlorine in the water and other modifications, which Brockway’s recreation board has been working on.
“They say the best thing to do is have people jump in the pool as soon as they get there,” Councilman Lu Inzana said. “The chlorine in the water should kill germs. But we also can’t open if the air temperature is below 70 degrees. We have bolted down the chairs so they’re six feet apart and people can’t move them. We added six-foot marks so people know how far to stand apart and have two windows for food, one for ordering and one for pick-up. We will have to sanitize everything every two hours.”
The pool hopes to open by June 15.
The amended resolution will not allow any organized sports or birthday parties, and the pavilions will not be for rent. The pool is limited to the number of people it can allow in, dividing the pool up into three zones with 90 people in each. Kids’ Kingdom is opening officially, and the courts and the ballfields may be used for pick-up games, but no organized events will be allowed, and everyone needs to follow social distancing. The borough will follow all state and CDC guidelines and post information at the pool and the park. Again, Benson stressed that using any facilities is at the user’s own risk and the borough is following all guidelines laid out by the state.
In addition to limited activities at the park, Brockway residents can get donuts from the fire department.
“Donuts are back!” Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich said. “We’ll need to practice social distancing and have a trailer in the parking lot of the fire hall. People can pre-order their donuts, too.”
Hoskavich said that residents interested in donuts can leave a message at the fire hall’s number, 268-4000.
Summer events still a questionThe state of the summer slate of events in Brockway have two settings as of June’s Brockway Borough Council meeting: canceled or up-in-the-air.
The reason, of course, is the state’s guidelines for COVID-19 and CDC recommendations. The council reiterated that they are not singling anyone out and are supporting the community events, but their hands are tied.
“We want to see this happen,” Councilman Inzana said to Awaken organizers Shelli and Terry Young. “We aren’t trying to shut anything down. We just have to follow the guidelines.”
The Youngs wanted to know more about the plans for the borough, including Awaken and Family Day. However, the council could only say that they’re following the guidelines.
Right now, the area is in the green, which still prohibits large gatherings, requires social distancing, and strongly suggests mask wearing. The rules are easier to follow for communities with larger resources, such as DuBois. That fact was pointed out by Lu Inzana when talking about the little league.
“Brockway Little League canceled its season,” Inzana said. “If you read about what DuBois has to do, our little league couldn’t follow those recommendations. Their insurance said they couldn’t. They had to cancel their season to release the kids to play for DuBois.”
The Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July general committee canceled their event, except for fireworks, following on the announcement of cancelations of several of its committee members.
The Frank Varischetti Foundation later announced that Family Day and Music in the Park were canceled. The Awaken organizers have some touch choices to make.
“We have a godly responsibility to make a wise decision,” Shelli Young said. Awaken typically draws over 800 people to Brockway, well beyond the state’s limits.
Even the Tri-County Gun Bash, which draws over 1000 people, is up in the air. Chief Hoskavich said that they are going to have the drawing either in-person or online but cannot promise that they will do the big event with the side-drawings.
“The drawing will be held no matter what,” Hoskavich said. “Other things related to the gun bash may be canceled. We’re still having meetings to discuss that.”
Other BusinessHoskavich said that the fire department has four more people on average responding to calls in 2020. The department has responded to 52 total calls this year.
The council had a lengthy discussion about water drainage problems in the borough. They will be working on resolving those issues in so much as they are within the borough’s authority. Some issues may be the property owner’s responsibility.
The council also discussed high grass on Maple Street and the state of the road at the end of Levis Way.
The council decided to re-advertise for another police officer, looking for a full-time officer to assist the four part-time officers. They are also letting go of a borough employee who, due to multiple situations, has been unable to perform duties of the position.
The council will meet again July 2.